According to a tweet from the Mississippi State Department of Health, the first presumptive positive case of the COVID-19 strain of coronavirus has been reported. No further details have been released. The Monroe County total brings the statewide count to 12.
"We’re working on a plan now. For the past little bit, we’ve all be doing extra cleaning in all the offices, but now we’re going to put together a plan,” said District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson. “One thing we’re going to ask is if you have any symptoms, don’t try to do any county business like get your car tag.”
He added the Monroe County Courthouse in Aberdeen has had its doors kept open to avoid people from touching door handles.
“We’re looking at having some additional things in place, which may include having some skeleton crews in place to run things and making sure we give people adequate time off to make sure they don’t have any symptoms before coming back,” Richardson said.
Other cases reported have been in Forrest, Pearl River, Hancock, Hinds, Copiah and Leflore counties.
Tips from the CDC include:
- Clean your hands often
- Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds after being in a public place or after coughing, blowing your nose or sneezing.
- If soap and water aren’t available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Distance yourself from other people if the coronavirus is spreading in your area.
If you are sick
- Stay at home.
- Cover your mouth and nose when you cough and sneeze.
- Throw away used tissues.
- Wash your hands after you sneeze and cough.
- Wear a mask if you’re sick.
- Clean and disinfect surfaces daily.