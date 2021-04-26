In times of disaster – from motor vehicle accidents to natural disasters – mere minutes can sometimes mean the difference between life and death. Emergency Management System (EMS) officials are the ones who can save lives, and there’s always a need for more involvement.
“The first responders are trained to render care. Most of the time when people have an accident, it’s not going to be in the hospital or at a doctor’s office – it’s going to be in the community,” said Al Wright, North Mississippi EMS Authority special education coordinator.
With volunteer fire departments, for example, there’s always a need for more volunteers.
“As a first responder, we are leaders, and we need more volunteers because right now it’s lacking,” said Katherine Cunningham with the North Mississippi EMS, who is trying to recruit more people to help. “We have a lot of young people in the area who come out to the scene to look. Why not come out to help?”
She has completed several training courses through the Federal Emergency Management Agency and wants to start a countywide FEMA cabinet, which includes education and involvement with several agencies.
“What you learn [through FEMA training], you bring it back and teach everybody the correct and proper way to deal with any kind of disaster from live gas to earthquakes to bombings to hurricanes and tornadoes,” Cunningham said.
EMS roles include recognizing when an emergency exists, deciding to act, activating the emergency management system and giving care until more help takes over.
Emergency response is handled by several different agencies that respond to 911-based emergencies with or without transport. Agencies that provide scheduled medical transport are often referred to as non-emergent transport, and those known as specialty care transport provide emergent transport.
EMS provides out of hospital acute care and transport to definitive care for people with injuries and illnesses that person believes to be a medical emergency.
Wright noted response training at industries enables trained employees to respond to any emergency in-house. He added responders are allowed to dispatch medical helicopters and are trained in identifying landing zones.