Monroe County Assistant Jail Administrator Tyler Stanford; Evelyn Thompson and Jean Robinson of the Monroe County Republican Women; Anthony Daniels of VFW Post #4490; and Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook are pictured at the fish fry.
Monroe County deputy Laron Griffin smiles before getting a plate during a first responder fish fry last week at the Monroe County Government Complex.
RAY VAN DUSEN
Becker-Athens Volunteer Fire Chief Doug Buchanan makes his way through the serving line.
AMORY – An Oct. 24 fish fry at the Monroe County Government Complex lent a small token of appreciation to law enforcement, firefighters, medics and dispatchers from throughout the county.
“We know how tough of a job our deputies, officers, EMS people, firefighters, dispatchers and all responders have. We wanted to show our appreciation to them and how much our community and our county supports them and wanted to do something to boost their morale because they all have a tough challenging job,” said Monroe County Veteran Services Officer Jason Sullivan, who organized the event with his father.
Sullivan spoke with Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook, Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen and Amory Mayor Corey Glenn about the possibility of hosting the event.
The timing of the fish fry coincided the same week as National First Responder Day, which was Oct. 28.
The Monroe County Republican Women partnered for the event.
“They’re here because they support law enforcement in our city and our county, and we must be a country of law and order, and that’s what we’re all about. I’ve never been so thankful to live where I live today because of them, especially in today’s world,” Sullivan said.
Evelyn Thompson of the Monroe County Republican Women also thanked Sullivan for his role in assisting veterans.
“We always want to do our part to be good citizens. When you’re a true American, you certainly support all veterans too,” she said. “Our country wouldn’t be what it is today if it wasn’t for those who served, those who are serving and those who will serve.”
