From left, Aberdeen police officer Robbie Kendrick and Cody Holloway, Jim Ed Riggan and Wayne Wilbanks of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office go through the food line for a Nov. 18 first responders' luncheon sponsored by Wrecker Works.
First responders from several local agencies were treated to a lunch that provided a time for fellowship Nov. 18 courtesy of Wrecker Works.
“We work on the scene with them, and they’re there to help us out, along with all the other wrecker businesses, and it’s nice to keep a great relationship with those that we do business with on a daily basis,” said Stephanie Thompson of Wrecker Works.
Members of the Aberdeen fire and police departments, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Monroe County 911 participated. Patrolmen with the Mississippi Highway Patrol were invited but could not attend due to a call.
“We wanted to show appreciation for our law enforcement because they don’t get enough appreciation as is. There’s too much negativity in the media, and it’s time to create a different culture around them. Plus, we wanted time for camaraderie. We don’t have time to sit and visit with them, and there’s a lot of good officers trying to do the right thing and we appreciate it and can’t say it enough,” said Robert Thompson of Wrecker Works.
