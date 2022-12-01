mcj-2022-11-30-news-responders-lunch

From left, Aberdeen police officer Robbie Kendrick and Cody Holloway, Jim Ed Riggan and Wayne Wilbanks of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office go through the food line for a Nov. 18 first responders' luncheon sponsored by Wrecker Works.

 RAY VAN DUSEN/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM

First responders from several local agencies were treated to a lunch that provided a time for fellowship Nov. 18 courtesy of Wrecker Works.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you