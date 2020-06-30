AMORY – A flag formerly flown at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. will be a reminder of the Monroe County residents who have lost their lives to coronavirus, a figure that stood at 25 last week.
A dedication ceremony, which is open to the public, will be held July 1 at 10 a.m. at the Monroe County Government Complex.
“ ,” said Monroe County Veteran Services Officer Jason Sullivan, who serves the Amory office and came up with the idea.
There will be a moment of silence for the lives lost and a prayer. Willey Weddle, a staff member at U.S. Congressman Trent Kelly’s Tupelo office, will speak at the dedication.
Additionally, Lisa Crowe will sing the National Anthem, and Leah Rose Duncan will sing “God Bless America.”