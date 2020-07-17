ABERDEEN – Mississippi’s outgoing state flag was lowered one last time in front of City Hall July 9 in memory of a pastor and community activist who asked city leaders throughout the years to remove it – the late Bishop Eugene Sacus.
“It has for many, many years created controversy due to the meaning behind the flag to all black people. Today is the day that changes for us,” said Mayor Maurice Howard, who shared his personal friendship with Sacus and his drive for Aberdeen.
Sacus, who hosted the “Second Changes” Sunday morning talk show on 1240AM WWZQ, passed away at age 73 Feb. 16 following a church service he preached at in Prairie.
“On today, Bishop, this is for you. God had to call you to Heaven to hear your cry. When you came to His board room and asked to remove the flag, God made a motion, Jesus seconded the motion, and the angels in Heaven were all in favor. So moved,” Howard said. “After all of the years of hearing, ‘No,’ you finally got your, ‘Yes.”
Sacus’s wife, Ann, helped with the removal of the flag, which was given to her.
“I thank God for lawmakers in the city of Jackson that passed the bill to take this flag down. I thank God for the governor of this state who signed the bill saying we can remove this flag. I thank God for all He has done.
“My husband didn’t see black and white. Everyone came to our home to talk about the election, about who was running, about what’s right and what we can do to make it better,” Ann said. “We all are alike; we just have different complexions. It’s right for us to rise up and treat one another like God wanted us to be treated.”
Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth shared her own recollections of Sacus, including his fight to remove the flag.
“Every time we talked, he would say, ‘Lady, I don’t understand why y’all didn’t get that flag down. Lady, I don’t understand why Aberdeen can’t get that flag down.’ I would say, ‘Eugene, they can get it down. They don’t want it down. They want to remember the nastiness.’ If I hurt my neighbor and put a stumbling block in my neighbor’s way, why would I not do something different? So it told me a lot about this town, but Eugene, this day, God has said, ‘Take it down.’”
Additionally during the ceremony, Kenyatta Howard and Ward 1 Alderman Nicholas Holliday read proclamations about the flag removal and in memory of Sacus.