mcj-2023-08-30-news-flood-risk

Areas alongside Tumbikbe Drive outside of Aberdeen experienced flooding in March 2021 on the same day Hatley was struck by a tornado. Open houses will be held next week in Amory and Fulton for the public to review preliminary data regarding an updated floodplain survey and maps.  

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL FILE

The public can view preliminary flood insurance rate maps and a recently completed preliminary flood insurance study of the Upper Tombigbee Watershed during open houses scheduled for next week in Monroe and Itawamba counties.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you