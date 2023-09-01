Areas alongside Tumbikbe Drive outside of Aberdeen experienced flooding in March 2021 on the same day Hatley was struck by a tornado. Open houses will be held next week in Amory and Fulton for the public to review preliminary data regarding an updated floodplain survey and maps.
The public can view preliminary flood insurance rate maps and a recently completed preliminary flood insurance study of the Upper Tombigbee Watershed during open houses scheduled for next week in Monroe and Itawamba counties.
They will be held Sept. 6 from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Monroe County Government Complex, located at 1619 Highland Dr. in Amory, and Sept. 7 from 4 until 7 p.m. at Fulton City Hall, located at 213 W. Wiygul St.
“We will have some changes in Monroe County. It’s very important for people to know if their property is located in a floodplain. If you think you’re in a flood zone or close to a flood zone, I encourage you to attend,” said Monroe County Floodplain Manager Donna Sanderson.
According to a press release from the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality,
property owners, realtors, lenders and insurance agents are encouraged to attend and take advantage of the opportunity to learn more about flood risk and hazard mitigation.
The open houses give people the opportunity to learn if a home or business is located within a special flood hazard area, which will require flood insurance if there is a federally backed mortgage.
Preliminary maps available for viewing will include Aberdeen, Amory, Hatley, Smithville, Okolona, Fulton, Tremont, Mantachie, Marietta, Baldwyn, Booneville, Columbus, Guntown, Jumpertown, Paden and Tishomingo, in addition to the Alabama communities of Hodges, Vina and Red Bay.
Other unincorporated areas of Monroe, Itawamba, Chickasaw, Clay, Lee, Lowndes, Prentiss and Tishomingo counties are also included.
Representatives from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, Mississippi Geographic Information LLC and Federal Emergency Management Agency will be available to address questions from the public.
Local and state officials will also be present to provide information about flood risk, flood insurance, floodplain development requirements and the process used for floodplain mapping, according to the press release.
Maps are also available for viewing by appointment by calling Sanderson at (662) 369-3683.
According to the press release, preliminary products including flood insurance rate map (FIRM) panels, the flood insurance study and a preliminary FIRM database are available for download at the FEMA Map Service Center’s website at https://msc.fema.gov.
Once the preliminary FIRMs become effective, these maps will be used by floodplain permit officials, builders and developers, lenders, realtors, insurance agents and the general public to determine flood risk.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.