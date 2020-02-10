The region was bracing for flooding conditions throughout the early part of the week as a weather system was expected to dump several inches of rainfall throughout parts of Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas.
Monroe County is among Mississippi counties in the elevated risk area, and rainfall totals of at least five to eight inches are predicted. The risk includes the likelihood of moderate river flooding, road closures and road washouts, according to the National Weather Service.
“We’re getting reports of several roads with water over them,” said Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Donna Sanderson early Monday afternoon.
Throughout the county, she said water was coming over parts of Old Highway 25 and B&K Road; Old Highway 6 and Weaver Creek Road; Weaver Creek Drive; Old Highway 25 and Cotton Gin Port Road; Greenwright Road; the intersection of Myatt and Elliot roads; Bigbee Road; McCullen Road; Acker Road between Scribner Lake and Becker Bottom roads; Deyoe and Sandhill roads; and White Rock Road.
County Barn Road, past Doster Road coming from Amory, was experiencing a washout.
Sanderson has been in close communication with local school officials regarding road conditions. She added the Red Cross has been monitoring the flooding situation.
A briefing late Monday from the National Weather Service in Memphis indicated another round of heavy rainfall overnight and a break in the rain Tuesday, with heavy rain coming back Tuesday night through Wednesday night.
After Wednesday, rain chances were predicted to significantly decrease.