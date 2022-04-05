From beating his father nearly to death, stealing his sister’s honeymoon money on her wedding day, serving jail time for 13 felony convictions and having 40 crimes on his record, Orange Park, Florida native Kyndal Edwards has wrestled with various inner-demons throughout his life.
To overcome his troubled past while helping others, he is currently walking across the United States to spread awareness about mental health through his journey, A Walking Testimony.
“The last 12 years of my life have been nothing but depression, addiction and crime. I have tried to take my life twice and have overdosed on drugs and lost my heartbeat for two minutes at a party, woke back up and went right back to the same thing. I’ve been in county jail 11 times, prison twice and in-patient rehab all in the last 10 years,” he said.
Edwards’ biggest success story, however, is the unconditional love he and his family have as he talks to his father and sister every day.
A Walking Testimony began at Jacksonville Beach, Florida, and he expects it to end in September or October in La Push, Washington. His recent Monroe County leg of the walk included a lesson on the 2011 Smithville tornado, seeing camels in Wren and bass fishing on the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway in Amory with local host, Elizabeth Reeves of Wren.
Reaching others
While serving jail time in 2013, Edwards read a newspaper article about a man who walked across America, which inspired him to do the same. After connecting with the man on Facebook after serving his sentence, Edwards decided it was better to walk for a cause when he took his own journey.
At the time, however, he was still engaged in his addictions and criminal activities, which led to more jail time.
“I just got out November 6 and two and a half years through that prison sentence, something snapped in my head and said, ‘Kyndal, change your life,’” he said.
During his last year in prison, he was involved in a work release program, which included having a real job but still having to wear an ankle monitor and live at the correctional facility.
He earned enough money through the work release program to fund the beginning of his journey but has since lived strictly off donations, which provide for needs such as food and hotel stays.
“Over the year of back being on social media, all I’m seeing is drug overdoses and suicides left and right,” Edwards said.
Every day on his walk, he wears a T-shirt with 90 names on the front and 90 names on the back of people who lost their lives due to drug overdoses and suicides.
“Even though they are not with us, they are getting one more journey and are being remembered. But this is also a mission on top of a dream to prevent names from being on this shirt or any shirt like this in the future,” he said. “The 180 names represent making that 180-degree turn in life going the total opposite way from things that are destroying you.”
He personally knew some of the people on the shirt and received other names from social media requests.
“On the most minor scale or the most major scale, every single person deals with mental health in one way or another. Everybody has a bad day at one point, and those bad days are going to bring about thoughts you may not normally think on a good day – not suicidal thoughts, but bad thoughts,” he said. “A lot of people don’t realize you can strengthen your mind by putting in work and doing the actions and making sacrifices of things that are melting your mind to take on the things you can use to elevate your mind,” he said.
Edwards walks with a cart with a mannequin head and a sign about mental health to get people’s attention while on his journey.
“When they come, I can say, ‘I’m talking about mental health,’ and I’ll tell them about my story and how I was a scumbag and addicted to drugs, how I pointed a gun at my head and pulled the trigger and it jammed. I tell them that your past doesn’t define you,” he said.
By being so open to others, Edwards has been able to hear people open up about their issues to him.
To keep up with Edwards’ journey, check out A Walking Testimony on Facebook and follow kyndalrayy on TikTok and Instagram. He also set up A Walking Testimony GoFundMe page, and 90 percent of money raised at the end of the walk will benefit two charities dealing with recovery and suicide prevention.