Throughout the COVID pandemic, United Way has worked very closely with Aberdeen Loaves and Fishes Amory and Nettleton F.A.I.T.H. food pantries.
“At the beginning of this health crisis, Loaves and Fishes, and each of our food pantries, had to rework their entire process to serve those in need, and each of them has done a fantastic job in adapting old methods to new and unprecedented times,” said Patti Parker, director of donor engagement for the United Way of Northeast Mississippi.
The United Way of Monroe County recently merged with the United Way of Northeast Mississippi, which allowed the opportunity to expand COVID-19 assistance through the United Way/CREATE Foundation COVID Support Fund, which has distributed more than $386,000 to date.
“I appreciate Brian Sanders, manager of Aberdeen Utilities, so much for getting the TVA resources flowing into our local COVID relief efforts. The Tennessee Valley Authority and each of our local utility providers have been a tremendous partner in helping us access the funds needed to serve the people of Monroe County. Brian, along with Mike King, manager of City of Amory Utilities, and Barry Rowland, director of Monroe County Electric Power Association, have each been instrumental in the COVID relief work in Monroe County through their partnership with TVA. We also appreciate 4-County Electric Power including Monroe County United Way in their COVID Fund donations,” Parker said.