Between enhanced safety precautions due to COVID-19 and an increased need, food pantries in Aberdeen and Amory have been making adjustments.
The Amory Food Pantry switched its workflow to curbside delivery instead of clients coming inside to adhere to social distancing restrictions and recommendations of groups of 10 or fewer people gathered.
“We work in small groups of around five at a time to stock and pack boxes throughout the week. We see ourselves as having to operate this way for months to come,” said Amory Food Pantry Director Nancy Hoang. “I’ve been amazed at our volunteers. It’s gone smoothly thus far. It’s definitely a group effort shared by many. The generosity is amazing.”
In the event of rain, contingency plans call for distributing food boxes underneath the sidewalk canopy.
Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry also changed its delivery method, which is now a drive-thru service, and its director, Lloyd Massey, said the new way has been far more efficient.
“We had the police working with us, and they got all the cars lined up in three lanes on Orange Street. There wasn’t any confusion, and we went through car to car getting their names and checking people in. This eliminates them from having to go inside to get their card then going back to their car or having to fight for a parking space,” Massey said.
Loaves and Fishes is in the process of rolling out a new pantry card that will be electronically scanned.
Massey added 35 new clients were served during March’s distribution and he expects more people’s needs to be met by the food pantry from the ripple effect of COVID-19. With the new distribution, only two clients are allowed per vehicle, whereas before three or four clients could come in the same vehicle.
Amory Food Pantry has a two-box limit for each client.
“One box is filled with dry goods and one is a cold box with refrigerated or frozen items. We also include a grocery bag of canned foods,” said Amory Food Pantry volunteer Johnny Snow.
Massey added with the lack of Monroe County Work Center volunteers, there’s more of a need for people to help with the April 24 and 25 distribution days. For more information, call 304-2003.