ABERDEEN – Jim Ballard, who served one term as mayor, passed away Dec. 13. He served in office from 2008 until 2012.
“He was fair and he tried to help everyone. He didn’t care who you were, your social status, what color you were, he was going to try to help you,” said former Aberdeen City Clerk Jackie Benson. “Somebody put on Facebook he was a gentle giant, and that’s true.”
Beautification efforts were among his goals as mayor, and lasting reminders of his contributions to Aberdeen include brick patterns in some of the downtown sidewalks alongside Commerce Street; the median extending down Commerce Street, from Maple Street east; and the fountain at the bottom of the hill, near the intersection of Commerce and Chestnut streets.
Ballard secured grant funding for beautification projects and hosted interns and asset mapping teams to help develop a vision for the city.
He was an Aberdeen High School graduate who had a strong professional background in landscaping. He owned landscaping businesses in Aberdeen and West Point. His professional background also included planning and economic development. He retired from the Community Development Foundation in Tupelo years before taking office.
“It was my pleasure to serve with him. With the years he served in Tupelo, he brought a lot to the table,” said Ward 5 Alderman John Allen.
Ballard was also instrumental in seeing Aberdeen’s 125th anniversary was celebrated in 2012.
“Under his administration was the first time we did not have to borrow money. After the first year, we never had to borrow any more money. He worked in economic development and was good with money and kept a tight rein on it,” Benson said.
She added a railspur project for the Port of Aberdeen began under the late William “Tizzy” Tisdale’s time as mayor, but property ownership for the railspur was acquired under Ballard’s administration.