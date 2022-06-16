ABERDEEN – The Aberdeen Police Department served a felony warrant on behalf of Richland Municipal Court on former Mayor Maurice Howard Thursday for embezzlement under contract 97-23-25.
According to Aberdeen Police Chief Quinell Shumpert, the warrant stemmed from a rental vehicle from Enterprise.
“When you rent a vehicle, you rent it for a certain amount of time. When that time’s up and you don’t bring it back, they contact you. You have a contract to rent it from this date to this date. When you don’t bring it back, it’s considered embezzlement under contract,” he said.
Howard, who was first elected mayor in 2016, was removed from office in 2021 after pleading guilty to embezzlement by a public official in Monroe County Circuit Court.
Judge John White ordered his removal from office and 10 years in Mississippi Department of Corrections custody with the time being suspended.
He was not sentenced to serve any jail time through that case. Howard was also ordered to repay court costs of $431.50, a bond fee of $200 and the victim’s bond fee of $10, in addition to restitution in the amount of $8,226 to Old Republic Surety Company of Milwaukee.
Those criminal charges were brought forth by the Mississippi State Auditor’s office. They stem from trips he was reimbursed for in 2017 with taxpayer funds that he never took.