From patrolling on foot late at night to spending several nights on end sleeping in the cemetery to catch a thief, former Aberdeen Police Chief Brent Coleman’s approach to the job left a lasting legacy.
The 83-year-old passed away Nov. 10 at his home in Hamilton.
He joined the Aberdeen Police Department in 1980, becoming assistant chief in 1985, and he was first elected police chief in 1988. He ultimately served 16 years in that position and was later a criminal investigator with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office under former Sheriff Andy Hood.
“He was a good person, and you could talk to him about anything. He was the type that if you were on a scene or in a crowd and they jumped you, they may have jumped him too because he was right there with you,” said Aberdeen Fire Chief Fred Hodges, who worked for the APD for a time in the ‘80s and ‘90s. “He was a chief you could be proud of; he stuck up for you. He wasn’t for that black and white stuff. If you did wrong, you did wrong no matter what color you were.”
He recalled Coleman walking the streets throughout town on patrol all hours of the night.
“Sometimes you’d see him riding late at night or early morning and wonder if he ever got any sleep. He believed in taking care of the citizens of Aberdeen,” Hodges said, adding the biggest impression Coleman left on him was treating everyone with fairness.
Quinell Shumpert of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office started with the Aberdeen Police Department in 1993 and complimented Coleman on his drive and knowledge of the job.
“It’s like the sheriff I worked for in Itawamba County, it’s about the people and that’s why I stayed here for so long. It was about work and not the power or the money; he cared about the people,” he said.
Shumpert recalled him occasionally dressing up in old clothes like a bum to be indiscrete while patrolling on foot.
In addition to law enforcement and also serving in the U.S. Army, Coleman was an avid local historian and was a regular contributor to the late Clyde Wilson’s Tombigbee Country Magazine. Additionally, he wrote books about his law enforcement experiences, local history and country music.
During an April 2018 appearance at Evans Memorial Library promoting “Call the Law and Other Stories,” Coleman explained how Wilson encouraged him to start writing.
“I do not write novels. I write history,” Coleman said that day. “I see a lot of history sitting in this room and if we don’t write it down, we’ll lose it.”
Approximately a decade ago, he completed a book about the history of Prairie’s Gulf Ordnance Plant, which the Mississippi Department of Archives and History recognized as important research in the state’s history.
In 2009, Coleman was among locals featured in the Mississippi Public Broadcast documentary, “Home Front to Battlefront: Mississippi During WWII.”
He shared a story on the documentary detailing a plant employee who came into his mother’s café in Prairie and upon leaving grabbed a handful of napkins to blot her lipstick.
After leaving the café, Coleman’s mother discovered a diagram of one of the plant’s sections on a napkin, presumably left for someone else in a possible destructive plot against the munitions plant. Shortly thereafter, an FBI agent interviewed her as part of an investigation.
Coleman was laid to rest Nov. 13 at Odd Fellow Rest Cemetery.