Brent Coleman, who served as Aberdeen police chief for four terms, passed away at his Hamilton home Tuesday night at the age of 83.
In addition to his 29 years spent in law enforcement, Coleman was an avid local historian and writer, with many of his articles published in Tombigbee Country Magazine. His last book, “Call the Law and Other Stories,” detailed some of his more memorable experiences as a law enforcement.
His influence shaped the careers of several of his patrolmen, and several of them have risen in the ranks in other departments.
Visitation for Coleman will be Thursday from 5 until 8 p.m. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home, and his funeral will be Friday at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with burial to follow at Odd Fellows Rest Cemetery.
