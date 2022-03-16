Since late February, the world has watched as Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine has claimed the lives of civilians, caused widespread damage in parts of the country, prompted Ukraine's largest exodus since World War II and caused a ripple effect throughout the world.
While the Ukrainian city he now calls home is not under an immediate threat, one missionary who formerly served in Monroe County is witnessing the historic events unfold.
“For me, this is an emotional roller coaster. My feelings change throughout the day. Overall, I see the defiance manifested in overall optimism. The Ukrainians I know are proud of Ukraine's showing in the war so far and remain hopeful for a good outcome, eventually,” said Clinton White, who served as a bi-vocational youth pastor at Aberdeen’s Southside Baptist Church, a volunteer in Aberdeen First Baptist Church’s children's and youth ministries and a member of Meadowood Baptist Church in Amory during the 1990s.
He now lives in Uzhhorod, a Ukrainian city which borders Slovakia and is approximately 500 miles from its capital, Kyiv, which has suffered the brunt of the invasion.
“As far as I know, there has been no military action in our region except for some isolated saboteurs being captured,” he said earlier this month. “They sneak around and mark targets, and Ukrainians paint over their markings. Lviv is the cultural heart of Ukraine and is about 150 miles away. It is under threat but so far hasn't been attacked. That will be a little too close to home for us.”
During the weekend, however, Russia launched a missile attack on a military base in Lviv.
After serving at Southside Baptist Church for three and a half years, White was called to seminary in New Orleans. He founded Shade for Children in Ukraine, a nonprofit providing services such as adoption, foster care and family preservation and reunification.
In addition to serving in Aberdeen, White was also a youth pastor in Gulfport. His interest in Christian missions can be traced back to involvement at Mississippi State University’s Baptist Student Union.
“I lived in Ukraine in 2009 and then returned more or less permanently in 2012 and I've been here ever since. Initially, I was a national youth ministry trainer but over time, I ended up involved in a lot of mission efforts such as working with the Roma (gypsy) people group and with university students, including international students. I helped create a business-as-mission coffee shop that was part of that student outreach. Today, that coffee house is hosting refugees from the war. Early on, I got involved in ministry with abandoned babies and with orphaned and vulnerable children,” White said.
He and his wife, Lena, who is a Ukrainian national, are currently in the adoption process of a son, while caring for her invalid mother. Their immediate plan is to remain in Ukraine for as long as they can and are only considering leaving the country if the boy is in danger.
“Our court adoption hearing was the day after the war started. Our first phone call the morning the war started was to make sure we were still on for the adoption. Right now, we are sweating out the 30-day mandatory waiting period and trying almost every day to find someone that can expedite the process for us. We can't get his birth certificate until after the waiting period and without that, we can't get travel documents for him. We will not leave him,” Clinton said.
Standing resilient
As several national governments have imposed sanctions on Russia following the invasion and several major corporations have ceased operations in the country to illustrate their opposition of the military action, a mounting number of people throughout the globe have shown support for Ukraine.
“They are appreciative of the outpouring of support from around the world. Of course, I'm sure they'd like to see more than sanctions. There's a good bit of confusion and chaos regarding receiving and deploying humanitarian aid, but in reality, individual Ukrainians and local groups of volunteers are meeting most of the needs without big NGO (non-governmental organization) or government help.
“I think most people are very appreciative of the support being given to Ukraine. We see you. We see the colors on social media and we know the world stands with Ukraine. I can't speak for Ukrainian soldiers, but I think it's fair to say that they are not only defending their families and their homes; they are the frontline for democracy and freedom in the world. I think those that fail to stand with them, and support them even more, will find themselves on the wrong side of history,” Clinton said.
Even though he has not been in an area under siege, Clinton explained the sense of patriotism and resilience in Uzhhorod.
“Do you remember how Mississippians pulled together after Hurricane Katrina? What I'm seeing here in Ukraine is like that but on massive steroids. I've seen families at a pavilion in the park mixing Molotov cocktails and sewing camp nets. I've seen Ukrainian families opening their homes for strangers. I've seen landlords suspend rent for refugee families. Every day I see not just the churches and nonprofits buying and delivering supplies, but individuals are delivering items to care for refugees and to supply the army.
“I think most people who encounter Ukrainians describe them as hospitable – sometimes under a stern surface, but this is a whole new level. Can you imagine shopping at Walmart and hearing the National Anthem on repeat? That's the music we hear in our stores right now, the Ukrainian National Anthem,” he said.
Clinton said people in Uzhhorod were calm and trying to help others, especially the thousands of refugees traveling through to the European Union.
“Many, however, are seeking places to live here, at least to see what happens next. The first day or two of the war was hectic with long gas lines and difficulty getting cash, but since then there are no lines and people are remarkably patient and compassionate,” he said.
For more information about Shade for Children, visit https://www.shadeforchildren.net. To donate, visit https://give.cornerstone.cc/shadeforchildren.