ABERDEEN – Two well-respected residents will be honored Jan. 17 at 12:30 p.m. at Aberdeen High School’s Roy E. Hazzle Gymnasium through this year’s Salute to Service Awards.
This year’s recipients will be former Ward 2 Alderman Cloyd Garth, Sr. and former Aberdeen School District administrator Barbara Ann Rowe. Garth also spent time as an educator before he was involved in politics.
“We try to find the least and the most unlikely unsung heroine or hero to consider. Certainly both of these individuals have spent an ordinate amount of time in their adult lives in the trenches and on the firing line,” said the Rev. James Cook, who heads up the annual awards.
Cook said there are seven people who make up the committee who gave input on the selections.
“We’re hoping the community will take the time to come and help us celebrate their career efforts in making our community better. This will always give our community of different races a great reason to celebrate our commonality,” Cook said.
The Salute to Service Awards, which is open to the public, is sponsored by Cook, the Aberdeen School District P-16 Council and Food Giant.
District 5 Supervisor Hosea Bogan is also a contributor to this year’s awards.