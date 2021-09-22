AMORY – A familiar face with 15 years of experience in the Amory School District was approved last week as interim superintendent following current superintendent Ken Byars’ exit from the district Sept. 30.
Andy Cantrell, who served as a teacher and ultimately director of the career and technical center, operations and transportation, will serve as interim superintendent from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31 following school board approval Sept. 13.
“I’m looking forward to working with everyone once again. Let me put it this way, in the words of our former alderman and friend, John ‘Doc’ Darden, ‘It’s a great day to be a Panther,’” he said.
Cantrell left the Amory School District in 2014 to pursue a position as executive director of operations with the Tupelo Public School District. He was ultimately named as an assistant superintendent with the district in 2017 leading up to his effective Jan. 1, 2020 retirement date.
While at the Amory School District, Cantrell served as transportation director from 2009 to 2014; director of operations from 2010 to 2014; and career and technical director from 2007 to 2014.
“Twelve years ago, Mr. Cantrell contacted me about a teaching position to begin the new culinary arts program. I am so fortunate to have had the opportunity to work under his leadership. He is a natural leader – organized, considerate and very professional. He was a great mentor for all of our staff. He has been one of my favorite ‘bosses’ in all of my career,” said Dianne Young, retired culinary arts instructor.
Retired district special populations coordinator Susan Chaney echoed the same sentiment about Cantrell’s background.
“I had the pleasure of working with Mr. Cantrell for five years at the Amory Career and Technical Center. He was a fabulous director with outstanding leadership skills. The students and faculty had the utmost respect for him, and it was a privilege for me to work with him. Amory is blessed to have him,” she said.
In addition to administrative roles, Cantrell also served as a fifth-grade U.S. History teacher from 1999 to 2006 at East Amory Elementary School. Before coming to East Amory Elementary School, he was a Mississippi studies and U.S. history teacher and assistant varsity football coach at Aberdeen High School.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Mississippi State University and his masters in educational leadership from the University of Mississippi.
“Amory is a special place. This school district is supported by a community that celebrates student success in the classroom, as well as all extracurricular achievements. I was employed in this district for 15 years and witnessed firsthand the gifted employees who live and work here. There is a great deal of talent in those classrooms teaching every day,” he said. “There is also a top-notch administrative team, as well as a student-centered group of classified employees. In addition, a competitive sports and arts program helps to complete this well-rounded school district. All of these ingredients promote a positive and solid school culture.”
Byars’ resignation from the district is effective Sept. 30 as he said he is pursuing a job in the private sector in educational consulting.
In other business
A tabled item from August’s regularly scheduled school board meeting was approved last week, giving way for an after school youth basketball program at the West Amory Elementary School gymnasium.
Ward 2 Alderman Barry Woods Jr. presented the idea to the school board last month, which was tabled to allow time to research rental and insurance policies. He told school board members last month while the primary focus is basketball, other attributes will be stressed, such as responsibility, community service, respect and self-accountability.
The program will extend from Oct. 1 to Aug. 30, 2022.
As part of the consent agenda, school board members accepted Chris Rainey’s resignation as Amory High School track coach and also the recommendation for Steve Griffin to replace him. An assistant track coach is expected to be approved during October’s school board meeting.
The school board also approved for members of the Kiwanis Club to read to West Amory Elementary School students once a week.
As far as enrollment, the Amory School District reported 1,544 students through the N-count report.
“I talk to you guys every year that we’ve seen a gradual decrease as have 95 percent of districts throughout the state of Mississippi. N-counts are dropping all over the place,” Byars said.
For August, the school district maintenance had a cash balance statement of $3,975,826.55. The state applied for a COVID-19 relief grant for food services, and the Amory School District was awarded approximately $80,000 to help recoup losses.