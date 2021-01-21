AMORY – Former Mayor Thomas Griffith was fondly remembered by friends and associates who offered tributes at his funeral Jan. 11 at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church. Clergymen officiating at the service included Dr. Lloyd Sweatt of Meadowood Baptist Church, Rev. Coy Hill of Bethel Apostolic Church and host pastor Rev. Brian Gordon.
“His influence was felt way beyond Monroe County,” Sweatt said. “He wanted to make a positive difference in people – not just in our city or county. He loved them all.”
Sweatt furthermore observed that leading in any capacity is not easy.
“It comes with many joys but also with some heartaches,” he said. “His obituary doesn’t list all the times he spent with people in need.”
Sweatt said Griffith considered no professional honor above that of his job as Amory’s mayor. Griffith, who served in that office from 1977 to 2005, was also president of the Mississippi Municipal League in 1987 and 1988.
Hill, a former local business owner, said a typical week in Griffith’s life included evening engagements at civic functions after his daily duties in the office. He recalled one particular evening when Griffith and his family were about to sit down to Christmas dinner.
“He took a phone call from a citizen complaining that a dog had been run over in the street in front of her house. He took his sons with him to go out and collect the remains of the animal in response to the citizen’s request so city employees would not be disturbed at Christmas,” Hill said.
He recalled that Griffith was seen many times helping city crews during storm cleanup and seeing to it that power was restored as soon as possible.
Hill went on to recall his collaboration with Griffith along with other business owners, church groups and the ladies’ social sorority in developing Amory’s biggest annual event – the Amory Railroad Festival.
“His life was his testimony,” Hill said.
Gordon recalled how Griffith was one of the first people to welcome him to Amory when he arrived to assume the pastorate at St. Andrew’s.
“He knew my family. He had a story or a connection with everybody,” Gordon said.
Griffith was a member of St. Andrew’s for 53 years, where he served in many capacities including chairman of the administrative board and president of the United Methodist Men.
Gordon considered Griffith as one of the giants in his life.
“He was a servant. His faith was implicit in who he was,” Gordon said.
He challenged the audience to consider Griffith’s core values of service, love and faith.
“He told me, ‘Remember who you are and find you some good friends,’” Gordon said.