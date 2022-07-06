OXFORD – Former Amory High School teacher Toshemie Wilson appeared in U.S. District Court Tuesday for his initial appearance related to federal charges for producing and possessing child pornography.
After an hour of witness testimony and oral arguments, U.S. Magistrate Judge David Sanders determined there was probably cause as to a criminal complaint filed June 29 by the FBI.
He denied U.S. attorney Julie Addison’s motion for Wilson to be detained and ordered he be released on a $10,000 bond, pending future proceedings. Wilson is being defended by Jamie Franks.
The affidavit states the Mississippi Department of Education contacted the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office in November 2020 regarding a possible sexual abuse case involving Wilson. The state department of education first received a complaint from a recovery center in San Diego regarding the instance.
It continues to allege Wilson offered narcotics and money to students in exchange for allowing him to videotape them performing sexual acts.
Following state attorney general investigators’ initial visit to the Amory School District to explain the allegations to the superintendent, narcotics were located by AHS’ school resource officer in Wilson’s vehicle and he was taken into custody.
The investigation continued to reveal Wilson had numerous pictures and videos of younger males in sexual positions and/or performing sexual acts after he consented to a search of his electronics devices and cell phone.
Wilson, who was a Technology Student Association sponsor at AHS, is alleged to have “perpetuated a pattern of grooming and exploitation of students who participated in TSA,” according to the affidavit.
In May 2021, search warrants to search and seize evidence related to child exploitation at Wilson’s home and storage building led to the discovery of more than 300 items including videotapes labeled with sexual positions and names of AHS students, file folders with nondisclosure agreements signed by students and a backpack containing underwear and sex toys.
The affidavit also states Wilson recently tried contacting victims through social media.
Wilson was arrested following the execution of the search warrants, and a $250,000 bond was set in Monroe County Justice Court by Judge Brandon Davis.
For more on this story, check out the July 13 edition of the Monroe Journal.