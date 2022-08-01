AMORY – With the new school year, former Amory High School assistant principal Coty Cox is moving into the director’s position at the Amory Career and Technical Center (CTC).
He served three years as assistant principal following roles such as being a social studies teacher and football and baseball coach.
“I’m the new kid on the block,” he said while giving credit to the current Amory CTC staff. “We are extremely blessed with top-notch educators. I want to support them and let them spread their wings. My job is to give them everything they need.”
He was groomed for the Amory CTC director position after leading the college- and career-readiness pilot program at AHS. The class is a partnership with Itawamba Community College to prepare students for careers in technical fields and academic pursuits.
“It opened up a whole new world for me to learn what kids need going forward. We’re promoting the benefits of two-year certification since not everyone has plans to go on to college after high school,” he said.
The CTC tailors its students’ educational paths through the use of various aptitude assessments, including personality tests and taking inventory of professional interests.
“We’re addressing a tangible issue in training the next generation of the workforce,” Cox said.
He applied for the CTC position after hearing of former director David Millender’s announcement of his retirement.
Cox reflected on challenges of the last couple of years brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve been proactive in dealing with COVID rather than reactive. I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunities and the challenges ahead.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.