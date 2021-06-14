ABERDEEN – Former Aberdeen city attorney Walter Zinn Jr. filed documents in Monroe County Circuit Court regarding May 4 board of aldermen action removing him from those duties.
Last month, aldermen voted 3-2 to replace Zinn with Bob Faulks for the city attorney position. When the city’s current administration, which included a different mayor and Ward 1 alderman, went into office last July, the board voted to appoint Zinn as city attorney and remove Faulks.
Zinn was appointed city attorney July 9, 2020 and city prosecutor July 21, 2020.
In the lawsuit, Zinn named the City of Aberdeen, Ward 1 Alderman Robert Devaull, Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom and Ward 5 Alderman John Allen, who all voted to appoint Faulks last month.
According to the court filing, Zinn alleges the city breached a contract he said he executed last July. The lawsuit also claims the city failed to provide notice consistent with the contract and also failed to show any misconduct, insubordination or refusal to perform his duties as city attorney.
The city also claims the city’s action was unlawful and that on information and belief, multiple board members stated their vote against him was in retaliation of city appointments made last July.
According to the lawsuit, Zinn seeks relief in compensation through Fiscal Year ’21, in addition to general and special damages and other relief found appropriate by the court.
In the appellant’s designation of record, submitted May 14, Zinn requests a signed employment contract and minutes from the July, 9, 2020, July 21, 2020, Aug. 4, 2020 and Aug. 18, 2020 board of aldermen meetings.
The lawsuit was discussed during June 1’s aldermen meeting in an executive session.
After executive session, board members voted 3-1 for Faulks to recuse himself and for Starkville attorney Lydia Quarles to take on the case.
Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth voted against, and Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes recused himself from voting.
A lawsuit is one side of a legal assessment.