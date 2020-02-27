ABERDEEN – For several terms of office, beginning in the early 1980s, Wilchie Clay has been in and out of politics, serving as both an Aberdeen alderman and a District 4 supervisor. He was the first African-American to run for Ward 1 alderman and the first to be sworn in as supervisor.
“The justice department redid the lines so there would be two predominantly black wards in the city. Sam Calvert and Roy Cooperwood were the first two appointed, but I was the first one to run for office in the city for Ward 1,” he said of his first time in politics. “I’ve always been around older people, and they asked, ‘Why won’t you run for office?’ My mother said, ‘Just when you get up there, do the right thing.’ I didn’t want it for a job. I did it for my community and to prove to black people they could run.”
As alderman, he served for three terms before being defeated. He went on to be elected as a county supervisor. He served as alderman again during the previous administration.
“I turned down $5,000 in overtime at Kerr-McGee because I didn’t want to miss a board meeting. If you want to accept a position like that, you need to be there and you need to pick a project and stick with it. That was the reward to me,” he said.
As alderman, he said his biggest accomplishments pertained to park and recreation department improvements, including renovating its current building alongside Commerce Street, which was a National Guard armory; renovating High Street Community Center; and developing the Aberdeen Sportsplex.
“Me and Cecil Belle, who was a training NCO [non-commissioned officer] in the National Guard, coordinated the project. I was a member of the 223rd A Company of the National Guard, and the project was approved by Gov. Ray Mabus. A lot of money was put into it by merchants and the city to develop it. New Albany got the plans for its sportsplex from us. We had 21 teams playing out there at one point, and Diane Harris sponsored several of them,” Clay said.
As a supervisor, his greatest accomplishments included development of the Prairie Community Center, developing walking tracks in District 4, securing a fire station in Prairie and appointing Herbert Harris as the county’s first African-American constable.
Clay said he endured struggles when he was first elected to the city seat.
“When I first got elected, I wanted to resign because the N-word was being used in the meetings. Frank Harrington was mayor and he wanted to squelch all that. The late Ralph Byars was city manager and over the electric department and he said, ‘Nobody asked you to take the position and if you quit, what are people after you going to do? What encouragement will that be for them?’”
He hopes people remember him as a dedicated leader and he has advice for future leaders.
“Don’t accept the position for prestige or money. Select projects and stick with them. Be a good example for the younger people coming up behind you,” he said. “Since it’s Black History Month, black people should know their history and know we weren’t brought here by choice. Now that we’re here, we need to stand tall and trust God.
“I’d rather be defeated doing the right thing than win doing the wrong thing because at the end of the day, you’re going to have to pay for what you’ve done wrong,” he said.
He applauded the previous city administration he served with, saying it’s the best one he’s ever known. As far as if he’ll ever run for office again, he’s doubtful.
“I don’t think I’ll run again, but you can never say never,” he said.