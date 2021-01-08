The Mississippi Department of Public Safety released its 10 most wanted list, which includes a former Hamilton High School assistant football.
Kevin Donald Cope Jr., 42, is wanted by law enforcement for child molesting and child fondling. The Amite County Sheriff’s Department and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are the agencies looking for him.
According to 10 most wanted list, the Amite County Sheriff’s Department issued an arrest warrant last January for Cope for sexually touching and fondling one of his student while he was a teacher in Liberty. The student was a minor.
He remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Amite County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 657-8057 or Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 1-888-827-4637.