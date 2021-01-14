The Mississippi Department of Public Safety (MDPS) reported Jan. 14 that five suspects on its 10 Most Wanted list have been apprehended, including a former Hamilton High School coach.
According to a Facebook post from the MDPS, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation learned Kevin Donald Cope Jr. was arrested by the Clinton Police Department.
At the time of the posting, he was being held in the Amite County Jail. Cope was charged with two counts of child fondling.
The Amite County Sheriff’s Department issued a warrant for Cope’s arrest a year ago for sexually touching and fondling one of his students while he was a teacher in Liberty. The student was a minor.
The state’s 10 Most Wanted list was released Jan. 7.