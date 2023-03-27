ABERDEEN – Four former Hamilton day care employees involved with videos of one of them scaring children while wearing a Halloween mask were not indicted on felony charges through the most recent Monroe County Circuit Court grand jury, according to Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook.
featured
Former Hamilton day care workers won't face felony charges for scaring children in viral video
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi... Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen For the Buttahatchie River...including Aberdeen...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Water is covering a portion of Air Base Road located on the west bank of the river. Low-lying farmland is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 15.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM CDT Monday was 15.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.0 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
Currently in Amory
76°F
Sunny
76°F / 59°F
6 PM
75°F
7 PM
71°F
8 PM
66°F
9 PM
63°F
10 PM
61°F
Trending Now
-
Tornado causes widespread damage, fatalities in Monroe County
-
Local students participating in Lions All-State Band
-
Chamber of commerce hires new executive director
-
Former Hamilton day care workers won't face felony charges for scaring children in viral video
-
Smithville signing highlights incoming MSU band member
Latest News
- Monroe County supervisors address tornado response; federal agencies release ways to apply for assistance
- Early morning pursuit ends with felony charges
- Lady Panthers fall to New Albany on late PK goal
- 2,700 people without jobs after United Furniture terminates workforce
- Community coming together to support United employees
- Daily Journal wins 44 awards, named best large newspaper in Mississippi
- Panthers claim the sweep to secure Class 3A state title
- Louisiana man convicted of crossing state lines for sex with minor
© Copyright 2023 Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal 1242 S Green St, Tupelo, MS | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.