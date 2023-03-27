Hamilton Daycare

In this screenshot from a video posted to YouTube, a former employee of Lil' Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in Hamilton scares children using a Halloween mask posted earlier this month. Four former employees of the daycare have been charged with felonies in connection with the incident.

ABERDEEN – Four former Hamilton day care employees involved with videos of one of them scaring children while wearing a Halloween mask were not indicted on felony charges through the most recent Monroe County Circuit Court grand jury, according to Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook.

