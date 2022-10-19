Hamilton Daycare

In this screenshot from a video posted to YouTube, a former employee of Lil' Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in Hamilton scares children using a Halloween mask posted earlier this month. Four former employees of the daycare have been charged with felonies in connection with the incident.

HAMILTON • Four former Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center employees have been charged with felonies in connection to “behavior modification” instances caught on cell phone video involving an employee wearing a Halloween mask to punish children deemed as being bad.

Newsletters

Recommended for you