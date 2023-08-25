AMORY – Four former Hamilton daycare employees linked to videos of one wearing a “Scream” mask frightening children last year agreed to plea to separate charges Aug. 25 in Monroe County Justice Court and were sentenced. A fifth employee’s case was continued.
Sierra McCandless, Oci-Anna Kilburn, Jennifer Newman, Shyenne Shelton and Traci Hutson appeared before Judge Sarah Cline Stevens for the one-day trial. After a lengthy recess, Judge Stevens announced that the parties reached plea agreements.
McCandless and Kilburn, facing five counts of abuse charges amended down to misdemeanor abuse charges, pleaded nolo contendere, which means they accept the court’s conviction but do not admit guilt.
They were each sentenced to one year in jail and 12 months probation. They also must enroll in the central registry, agreeing not to work in child care again and pay a fine and court cost. They have 30 days to appeal, which would mean a trial in Monroe County Circuit Court.
Newman and Hutson entered guilty pleas and were each given a six-month jail sentence that was suspended and one year probation. They also must enroll in the central registry and agree not to work in child care again. Both women must also pay fines and court cost.
Hutson must also make a $1,000 donation to the Full Tummy Project. She was charged with failure to report abuse and simple assault against a minor. The failure to report charge was remanded, and she entered a guilt plea to the simple assault charge. Newman faced five separate abuse charges. She pleaded guilty to one, and the four other charges were remanded.
Shelton’s case was continued until a later date.
Monroe County Justice Court Clerk Tina Morrow said all the parents were satisfied with the agreement but were adamant that McCandless and Kilburn get jail time.
Amy Rea, grandmother of one of the children who attended Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center, wore a T-shirt with a picture of her granddaughter and the words, “I’ll never forget.”
Matt Blanchard of Tupelo prosecuted the case. Judge Stevens granted a recess minutes into trial so he could meet with the parents who filed affidavits against the defendants. When all parties returned to the courtroom, the judge announced plea agreements had been reached.
The women, who are all from the Hamilton and Caledonia area, lost their jobs after videos surfaced online Oct. 5, 2022 of one employee wearing the “Scream” mask frightening children who did not clean up and misbehaved.
Three videos filmed last September and October of such incidents went viral and gained worldwide attention. One video clip shows an employee prompting another who is filming to enter a room at the daycare while the employee wearing the mask is told which children behaved badly and which children acted good.
The employee in the mask is shown inches away from children in this clip and in two shorter videos, she is pictured screaming in their faces.
She is shown chasing a child across a room and picking him up in one of the shorter clips. She was also videoed screaming at children while they were seated eating a meal in another clip and rubbing two children’s heads.
Children are shown frightened and crying in all three videos.
Last October, after felony charges were filed against McCandless, Kilburn, Newman and Shelton, Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said the use of the Halloween mask appeared to be an attempt of behavior modification to scare children into behaving properly.
In March, a Monroe County Circuit Court grand jury did not indict the four women on felony child abuse charges linked to the incident, and the charges were remanded to the lower court.
