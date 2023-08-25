mcj-2023-08-30-news-daycare-trial

In this screenshot from a video posted to YouTube, a former employee of Lil' Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in Hamilton scares children using a Halloween mask posted last October. 

AMORY – Four former Hamilton daycare employees linked to videos of one wearing a “Scream” mask frightening children last year agreed to plea to separate charges Aug. 25 in Monroe County Justice Court and were sentenced. A fifth employee’s case was continued.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you