In this screenshot from a video posted to YouTube, a former employee of Lil' Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in Hamilton scares children using a Halloween mask posted earlier this month. Four former employees of the daycare have been charged with felonies in connection with the incident.
ABERDEEN – Four former Hamilton daycare employees involved with videos of one of them scaring children while wearing a Halloween mask were not indicted on felony charges through the most recent Monroe County Circuit Court grand jury, according to Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook.
However, the charges were remanded to Monroe County Justice Court as misdemeanors and will go before a judge at a later date.
Videos surfaced on Facebook Oct. 5, 2022 of an employee wearing a “Scream” mask at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center frightening children who didn’t clean up and who acted badly.
While four of the women from the Hamilton and Caledonia area were charged last October by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office with felonies in the case, another was charged with misdemeanor offenses.
Sierra McCandless, Oci-Anna Kilburn, Jennifer Newman and Shyenne Shelton were each charged with three counts of felony child abuse.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Wayne Wilbanks said other parents were originally waiting to see what happened with the potential felony indictments before deciding to file affidavits regarding misdemeanor charges.
One additional parent filed an affidavit, bringing the total to five. Parents were given a March 31 deadline to decide to file or not.
A fifth person, Traci Hutson, was charged with failure to report abuse by a mandatory reporter and simple assault against a minor, which are both misdemeanors.
Last October, after the charges were filed, Crook said the use of the “Scream” mask appeared to be behavior modification to try scaring children into doing what they were supposed to be doing at the daycare.
The three videos went viral online shortly after they were uploaded, garnering worldwide attention. The incident was recently the subject of a segment on the syndicated TV show, “Dr. Phil.”
A roughly two-minute video clip shows an employee prompting another who is filming to enter a room at the daycare while the employee wearing the mask is told which children behaved badly and who acted good.
The employee in the mask is shown inches away from children in this clip and in two shorter videos, she is pictured screaming in their faces.
While she is shown chasing a child across a room and picking him up in one of the shorter clips, she was videoed screaming at children while they were seated eating a meal in another clip and rubbing two children’s heads.
Children are shown frightened and crying in all three videos.
