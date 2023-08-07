mcj-2023-08-02-school-alc-principal

Longtime educator Callie McGowan is beginning her ninth year working in the Monroe County School District but her first year as principal of the Advanced Learning Center.

BECKER – Through her eight years serving in the Monroe County School District, Callie McGowan has formed lasting relationships with students and families from Smithville and Hamilton. After teaching sixth-grade math for three years at Smithville, she has served the past five years as Hamilton Elementary School’s principal.

