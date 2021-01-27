AMORY – Longtime Monroe County Sheriff Pat Patterson was remembered for his servant’s heart during his funeral Jan. 19 at First United Methodist Church. He served as sheriff from 1976 to 1992 and passed away Jan. 15 after battling leukemia. He was 82.
Host pastor the Rev. Wesley Pepper referenced hearing a Jimmy Dean song, “Big Bad John,” on SiriusXM shortly after hearing the news of Patterson’s death.
“If you’ve heard it and listened to it, it’s a song about a big, tall, broad-shouldered man – the kind of guy that if you saw somewhere, you’d be intimidated. As the song unfolds, this tall and intimidating man is a man with a servant’s heart,” Pepper said. “I think we’ve come here today to celebrate a big man with a servant’s heart.”
He noted that Patterson put his life on the line while serving as sheriff and as a member of the U.S. Navy. Pepper also shared Patterson’s love for his family.
“He was the kind of sheriff that when he arrested you, you could spend 15 minutes with him in the patrol car and you’d be his friend. You still may go to jail, you still may get the fine, you still may be in trouble, but he had an ability to defuse situations,” Pepper said. “In a world when we seem to be so obsessed with lighting fuses and pitting people against each other, isn’t it pleasant when somebody has a sense of defusing tense situations?”
The Rev. Don McCain, who also officiated the funeral, shared a friendship with Patterson for more than 53 years. The two men worked together at Monroe County Electric Power Association years ago.
“I remember one day for fun, Pat took me as far as the bucket truck would extend,” he said. “We could see from horizon to horizon, seemingly forever. I assure you, my friend, my brother in Christ, Pat and I had glimpses of eternity together.”
Pepper shared scripture from Hebrews 6:9-12, noting one of Patterson’s friends shared that it reminded him of the former sheriff. In reviewing it, he said it illustrated that Patterson’s legacy is love.