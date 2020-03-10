A former Mississippi State University agriculture economics professor convicted of killing his wife at their Aberdeen home in 2007 is the latest inmate to die while in Mississippi Department of Corrections custody.
According to a press release from the MDOC, 80-year-old David Parvin died Monday evening. He was being housed at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County.
Foul play is not suspected in Parvin’s death, and an autopsy will determine the official cause and manner of death.
After the shooting, Parvin told responders he tripped and accidentally shot his wife on the way to shoot a beaver in their backyard. They lived alongside Deer Road near the Aberdeen Marina.
The Mississippi Supreme Court threw out Parvin’s first conviction and ordered a new trial, ruling that some evidence had been improperly admitted.
Parvin, whose inmate ID number was 168115, was retried in March 2014 in Monroe County Circuit Court and sentenced to life in prison by Circuit Court Judge Paul Funderburk.
A jury deliberated for nearly four hours in that trial and found him guilty of murder.
Since late December, 26 inmates have died in MDOC custody.