NETTLETON – As part of Oct. 2’s homecoming game, former Nettleton School District Superintendent Larry Williams was honored for his years of service with the school. He received a plaque signifying the school’s baseball field was named in his honor.
“It was one of the better honors and awards based on all my years and dealings with the school during those 28 years that I’ll always cherish,” Williams said.
After beginning his career in education in 1969 at Fulton Junior High and taking a principal position in West Helena, Arkansas two years later, Williams first served in the Nettleton School District as a principal in 1973.
From 1978 until 2001, he served 23 years as district superintendent. Under his leadership, district improvements included renovation of the high school and primary schools’ gymnasiums; renovations in all school buildings two different times; upgrades to the softball field; additions to the high school and primary school’s cafeterias; additional classrooms at the junior high; construction of a new agriculture building and band hall; relocation of the superintendent’s office; a football stadium renovation; a new field house for football and weight room; the hire of a curriculum coordinator and revision of kindergarten through 12th-grade curriculum; and the purchase of property for the bus shop and additional classrooms.
“I just tried to do the best I could each day for the folks you were working with,” he said. “There were so many different people involved and so many different people who helped over those 28 years. It’s hard to say one thing stood out over the other. It was just trying to have the best school you could with the people you were working with.”
During the recent ceremony, it was noted the school district purchased land in the early 1980s from the Aubrey Rogers family and since baseball and softball shared the same field at the time, it was decided to utilize the land for a new baseball field.
Work began on the field in 1988, and the first game was played on it in February 1990.
“I took a lot of pride in setting that field up. We looked at a lot of different facilities back then. One thing that stood out about it is you see some fields that are catered to the pitcher and some are catered to the hitter from the standpoint of length of fence around the outfield,” Williams said. “We tried to set it up middle of the road so it didn’t favor either one, and it was fair to both.”
Williams said he never put one sport over the other, adding he tried to make improvements in athletics and academics. He did note highlights of Nettleton’s baseball program in the 1990s, including future MLB player Bill Hall’s era with the school, the ‘97 team being state 2A runner-ups and the ‘98 team being 2A state champions.
Since 2006, he has worked in workforce development at Itawamba Community College’s Belden Center.