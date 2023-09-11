WREN – When Dee Allison and friends pretended to be at school for fun growing up, she cried if she couldn’t be the teacher. In her adult years, she went on to have a successful 38-year career as a teacher and administrator with the Amory School District.
After retiring in 1996, she was a founding member of the Quality Education Foundation (QEF), serving as president most of those years until her resignation in late 2022.
QEF offers financial support for needs of the Amory School District and is supported by the CREATE Foundation and Gilmore Foundation.
“I feel confident QEF will continue to be handled professionally by Mike Manning as president and the other board members. I’m going to miss it terribly. I’m going to miss it because my life was all about education after I retired,” she said.
Manning said the foundation’s mission will continue following Allison’s retirement.
“The entire community owes a debt of gratitude to Mrs. Allison,” he said.
As a classroom teacher, she led lessons on shorthand, typing, general business, bookkeeping and business communications. She spent the last 10 years of her career as Amory’s vocational director and was Mississippi’s first female to serve as a vocational director.
Additionally as a teacher, she began a vocational program in the 1970s to offer alternative routes for students not interested in pursuing college.
A lifelong commitment to education
Allison graduated from the Mississippi University for Women in 1958 and signed a contract to teach in Belzoni but was approached by Amory School District’s superintendent at the time, Ed Hayman, who negotiated with Belzoni’s superintendent to secure her in the district.
AHS was a new building her first year teaching in 1958 but not completely finished. School began in October that year, and students went to school four Saturdays to make up for lost time.
“After I got there, Miss. Etta Dozier Beachamp, who was a former principal, thought it was important for every child to have a formal education. She was in one of the social clubs and organized a loan fund from donations from the community. Certain kids would ask to borrow money, and she would let them at 4% interest,” she said.
After Beachamp passed away, Hayman suggested for Allison to maintain the loan fund, and fellow teacher, Dee Moore, assisted her. The loan program continued until Pell grants came into existence.
“One student who received a loan and went on to be very successful was Brenda Wilson, who was Amory’s librarian, and I know Ms. Beachamp would be so happy with her successful career,” Allison said.
After Moore passed away, funds from the loan program remained in the bank for 15 to 20 years until a committee formed to initiate a foundation in 1997. The $5,000 left in the loan account was matched by the CREATE Foundation to start QEF’s seed money.
She even came up with QEF’s name.
“We voted John Creekmore as president and of the original members, Larry Palmer and I were the last two,” Allison said. “John asked me to be president for a year or two when he took an attorney’s position with an organization. I did and I remained president for 20-something years.”
“Over the years, our funds came from CREATE, the Gilmore Foundation and local citizens. I know we have raised and given more than $400,000 over the years,” Allison added.
Contributions through the years have included ACT prep needs, library books, financial support for academic teams’ trips to national competitions and equipment for the career and technical center.
Allison said the ACT program is her proudest accomplishment through QEF.
“I think Ms. Beachamp would be so happy to know where the remainder of her money went to help the school and provide creative and enrichment opportunities for all the students.
The QEF allows people to make donations in memory or in honor of others to add to its fund.
Aside from education, Allison was active in the Wren RCDC and Faith Presbyterian Church in Aberdeen and served as District 5 election commissioner. Her awards include outstanding citizen of the year through the Junior Auxiliary, Amory Jaycees and chamber of commerce and a Rotary Club Paul Harris Award.
