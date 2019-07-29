AMORY – During July 18’s Monroe County School Board meeting, retired Monroe County Superintendent of Education Scott Cantrell thanked board members for the smooth transition between him and new superintendent Brian Jernigan.
He gave a plaque to school board president Linda Bickerstaff in appreciation for her efforts to guide the school board in its first time to appoint the position. Historically, the superintendent of education position was elected.
“This is presented to the board of education in appreciation of dedicated service, guidance and outstanding leadership throughout the 2019 superintendent’s search and hire,” he said.
Bickerstaff took the gratitude in stride.
“As far as I am concerned, it was part of the job. I can’t think of a better group of people to work with. You all are very special. I went through 25 years at Becker School and felt like I left my family then. A few years later, I found another family,” she said of the school board.