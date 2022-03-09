Editor's note: This story is the first of a three-part series focusing on the need for foster families in Monroe County.
NETTLETON – America is faced with another generation of innocent children falling victim to multiple forms of abuse. Whether it’s intentionally inflicted upon them or experienced as being bystanders or dependents in the custody of perpetrators of abuse or neglect, there comes a need for foster care once they’re separated from those instances.
Public-spirited families step up to share their blessings through foster care to help children who fall between the cracks in a dysfunctional society and find themselves without a safe place to live and grow.
Foster parents fill a critical role in providing the bridge over life’s unfortunate circumstances with the goal of reuniting children with their families and getting them on the way to living independently and being productive citizens themselves.
The Rev. Buck Hester, who pastors New Bethel Baptist Church, and his family are currently hosting their second group of foster children after raising their own sons. His wife, Rachel, is an elementary school teacher.
They first thought they were too old to take on the challenge of raising more young children, but the need they saw and their concern for the lives of children they met compelled them to open their home to foster children.
“We have had seven foster children so far, and three have been reunited with their families. Six of the seven were from Monroe County. Our first foster child was totally abandoned,” Buck said.
The Hesters are on the Child Protective Services’ list to receive alerts for children in need.
“We try our best to keep relationships going,” Buck said of ties with foster children’s parents. “Your mom is still your mom. Children need to be with their biological parents, and we have to be ready to let them go. Relationships matter, even if things aren’t working out yet.”
The Hesters lament that foster parents have no input in the process of adoption or reunification.
“It would help if the judge would just sit down with us to talk,” Rachel said.
Buck believes the best way to work with the public sector is to try to support the system from within.
“We can’t take the system down. We’ve got to stay involved even if we can’t be in the courtroom. We can at least stand out in the hall,” he said.
The Hesters seek to keep relationships alive on four fronts – the public sector, parents, foster parents and the children themselves.
“It’s the hill to die for. It’s tough to keep kids together. It seems like a generational curse for some,” Buck said.
Buck pointed out that the biggest challenges are poverty and drug addiction.
“Drugs are almost always involved,” he said. “What else do they have to turn to?”
The Hesters draw purpose from one of their favorite scriptures.
“John 15:13 says, ‘Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.’ We can demonstrate that love and still live by caring for children in need. We can’t get comfortable and lose our purpose. It takes sacrifice,” Buck said.
Helping find a happy ending
The Hesters have not only played key roles in providing for foster children’s needs but also for reuniting families.
They recently helped a repeat offender be rejoined with his children while finding them a new living situation.
“I was arrested on March 28, 2019 for drug possession and a lot of cash from pushing. Two days later, my children were placed in the custody of Pastor Buck Hester of Nettleton, who began foster parenting with his wife, Rachel, after they had raised their own children,” said Eric Crisp.
Crisp was held at the Monroe County Detention Center for a month on a probation violation before being sent to Parchman.
“I was no better off. When I got released from Parchman, I partied the whole weekend and missed the visitation with my kids,” he said.
Hester persisted in reuniting Crisp with his children.
“I met Buck at Walmart, still in my prison blues. Buck bought clothes and shoes for me,” Crisp said.
He credits Mississippi Department of Correction parole officer Alicia Clark for getting him placed into Broken Lives Ministry, a faith-based drug and alcohol recovery program in Nettleton. He remained there until the pandemic forced the center to temporarily close four and a half months later.
“I was on the run for two weeks with all my belongings in a duffle bag. I found my way back to my home in Gattman. The next morning, I was arrested again,” he said.
Crisp was again booked into the Monroe County Detention Center, potentially facing 30 years of jail time on a trafficking charge.
“I was resigned to the fact that I had done the crime, and now I was going to have to do the time,” he said.
Buck visited Crisp in jail, assuring him that he was working on another option.
“He came back the next day and told me he had secured a place for me,” Crisp said.
That place was God’s House of Hope’s Kilmichael location, a former elementary school repurposed into a drug and alcohol recovery center.
“It was a place where I had never been, and there was no place there for me to run away to,” he said.
Crisp is on the facility’s staff now and thanks to the Hesters, his children are there with him.
“I’ve had my kids with me for seven months now, and the Hesters still come to visit me regularly. I was told by the sheriff’s office that as long as I stay here, I won’t have to worry about the charges against me,” he said.
For more information on how to be a foster parent through the Mississippi Department of Child Protective Services, call 1-800-821-9157.