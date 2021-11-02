Four-week eLearning session registration continues at ICC For the Monroe Journal Ray Van Dusen Managing Editor Author email Nov 2, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Registration for a four-week eLearning session is continuing at both the Fulton and Tupelo campuses of Itawamba Community College.Classes begin on Nov. 15, which is the registration deadline.ICC offers academic, career education, workforce and eLearning classes.For more information on registration, call (662) 862-8000 or email eadviser@iccms.edu. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Registration Elearning Itawamba Community College University Work Session Email Four-week Career Ray Van Dusen Managing Editor Ray is the managing editor of the Monroe Journal. Author email Follow Ray Van Dusen Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 61° Sunny Amory, MS (38821) Today Sunny. High 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.. Tonight Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Updated: November 2, 2021 @ 1:19 pm Full Forecast Latest Posts News Four-week eLearning session registration continues at ICC 1 hr ago News State pavement association awards Monroe County crew 6 hrs ago News Local student awarded Electric Cooperatives of Mississippi Engineering Scholarship 6 hrs ago News FEMA training preps Aberdeen for upcoming exercise 6 hrs ago News Amory police make grand larceny, meth arrests Nov 1, 2021 News Aberdeen School Board approves vaccination incentives Nov 1, 2021 Latest News Monroe County Schools to require face masks beginning Thursday Pedestrian killed in Amory Authorities searching for missing Monroe County teen Aberdeen mayor pleads guilty to embezzlement Monroe, Oktibbeha counties placed under governor's mask mandate Shannon native welcomes new Nettleton home in virtual dedication Toyota awards $200,000 in virtual learning grants to local schools Judge rules voters with underlying health conditions may vote absentee in 2020 election