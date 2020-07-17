ABERDEEN – Two meals July 4 at the home of Ashley and Nick Provias offered appreciation for the Aberdeen Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s day and night shifts.
Additionally, meals were delivered to Monroe County 911 dispatchers and employees at the Aberdeen City Clerk’s Office working the last day of absentee voting for last week’s election.
“In a time when we’re celebrating our freedoms and independence, these guys are working behind the scenes, and they’re always there protecting us. We wanted to just give back and create a festive environment. We wanted to give a little Fourth of July tradition and thank them for their service,” Ashley said.
The previous weekend, she dropped off lunch for the APD’s day shift at the police station, and more and more people starting coming forward to say they’d like to do something to help law enforcement.
Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook told her there was a need for masks, especially for inmates. After a social media post, Allmond’s Printing and the Monroe County Extension Service donated masks, along with others handmade by Terrie Walls, for law enforcement.
“Then we said we would feed everybody, and Mo from the S&J Chevron donated all the meat and all the buns. We grilled burgers, we had cole slaw, potato salad, baked beans, smoked sausage and all the typical Fourth of July fare. People came and helped, and it really was awesome,” Ashley said, adding she grilled 70 hamburgers and had five left over.
She estimates 20 individuals made the day possible, from donating to cooking to serving law enforcement.
“We have always been supportive and backed the blue. We thought this was so needed at this time because of the political climate and the movement to defund the police. I think it’s important and why so many came forward to help with this. It’s important they know they have the support of far more people than they don’t have,” Ashley said. “I think all of us who helped with it enjoyed it more than they did.”
She said the gathering allowed them to help to get to know law enforcement officers better. Additionally, District 3 Supervisor Rubel West and Monroe County Justice Court Judge Brandon Davis attended.
“[Aberdeen Police Chief] Henry [Randle] and the sheriff, both, were very thankful for opening my home to them.
“I hope that this begins a tradition. If you’re at the grocery store, grab an extra case of water and drop it off at the police station. Little things like that, they appreciate so much – just some goodwill from the community towards law enforcement. I’d love to see that catch on and become a trend,” she said.