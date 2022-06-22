The Monroe Journal will have early deadlines for the July 6 edition to accommodate for the Fourth of July.

The deadline for retail and classified ads and legals is June 30 at 1 p.m. The deadline for obituaries remains the same July 4 at 2 p.m.

The Monroe Journal’s office will be closed for the Fourth of July.

For more information, call (662) 256-5647.

