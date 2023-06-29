From a car show and a parade to live music and sports, free community events in Aberdeen, Amory, Nettleton, Smithville and Wren will help celebrate the Fourth of July, and they’ll all be capped off with fireworks.
The Taste of Aberdeen Family Reunion, which will be held June 30-July 2, kicks off the weekend with a variety of activities.
“We’re really encouraging families having reunions in the area to come out and enjoy the music, atmosphere and meeting new and old friends,” said originator Charles Scott. “The Taste of Aberdeen is actually a fundraiser for our Mayor’s Youth Council. Whatever support we have after paying for artists, that’s where the funds go. This year, we have 37 members, and we’re planning a trip to Nashville to go to Tennessee State, Fisk University and Vanderbilt.”
Festivities begin Friday with a gospel show from 5 until 8:45 p.m. downtown. It will feature Lana Bullock singing the National Anthem, followed by the Aberdeen Mass Choir, Sons of Gospel, Healing Waters, Sonya Orr, Aberdeen First Pentecostal Church’s choir and The Gospel Sons. The evening is hosted by Mr. Gospel.
It continues Saturday with a car show from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Monroe County Courthouse, a spades tournament from 2 until 5 p.m. at the Aberdeen Park and Recreation Department gym and live music from 5 until 9:30 p.m. downtown. For more information about the car show, call James Ivory at (662) 524-9514. For more information about the spades tournament, contact Amber Belle.
The lineup includes Jakiya White singing the National Anthem, followed by performances by Misty Boyd, J-Fitz, Ozone Creation, Sheryl Rouse, The CrossRoadBand and Karl “KC” Cousin.
Scott expressed appreciation to local artists who continue to engage and help in the community. Saturday’s show is hosted by DJ Love Bone.
The Taste of Aberdeen Family Reunion concludes Sunday at Aberdeen High School’s practice football field with remarks by Scott and Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins. Caleb Roberson will kick off the ceremonies by singing the National Anthem at 6 p.m., following by entertainment and the fireworks show at 8:30 p.m.
Masons from Sesostris Lodge #14 in Aberdeen are coordinating the fireworks show, which is being sponsored by the Aberdeen Rotary Club, the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce and Westlake.
Smithville’s Sparks in the Park will be held July 1 from 5 until 9 p.m. at Memorial Park and feature vendors, live music and fireworks.
“We have a variety of vendors, and we’re encouraging people to come out and eat supper at the park,” said Rita Shelton of the Smithville Events Committee. “We’ll have barbecue, hotdogs, hamburgers, nachos, cotton candy, lemonade, light up toys and face painting among other things.”
As far as live music, Andrew Fox will play from 5 until 6 p.m., Silas Sloan will perform from 6 until 6:50 p.m., and Smithville Free Will Baptist Church's sign language team, Heavenly Hands, will do a routine from 6:50 until 7 p.m. The Lazy River Band will perform from 7 p.m. until it’s time for the fireworks.
Shelton expected the fireworks show to begin close to 9 p.m.
“We had lots of compliments about last year’s fireworks show, and we plan for this year’s show to be equal or even better,” she said.
Masonic Lodge 548 is coordinating Smithville’s fireworks show.
As of last week, no political speaking was planned during Sparks in the Park.
Looking ahead, Smithville will host its inaugural Harvest Festival Oct. 14, and T-shirts will be available for sale during Sparks in the Park.
Nettleton’s Fourth of July festivities begin with a patriotic parade July 1 at 6 p.m. on Main Street. Lineup begins at the Nettleton High School band hall, and the parade will follow the city’s normal parade route but end at Roy Black Park, where several other activities will be held.
Entry fee for the parade is $10. For more information, contact City Hall at (662) 963-2605, (662) 350-1131 or (662) 257-4785. A prize will be given for the most patriotic entry.
There will be food trucks, a kickball game open to all ages and anyone who wants to play and two bounce houses at Roy Black Park.
Honeysuckle Blue, which performs '80s and '90s rock, will perform from 6 p.m. until dark, when the fireworks show will begin. The Nettleton Fire Department is coordinating the fireworks show.
“We want people to show up for a good evening,” said Nettleton Main Street Board of Directors President Zach Cresap.
The Wren RCDC will host a Fourth of July celebration July 1 at 7 p.m. at the Wren Community Center, located at 32653 Hwy 45. Refreshments will be served, followed by fireworks at dark.
The Amory Parks & Recreation Department will round out Monroe County’s Fourth of July festivities with a July 3 event at Panther Park from 5 until 9 p.m. It will included 3-on-3 basketball, water slides, volleyball, music, and fireworks will begin at dark.
"We're planning to have a good time so just come out and enjoy yourself," said organizer Jamica James.
Several food trucks will also be available offering barbecue, snocones, ice cream and funnel cakes.
The Amory Fire Department will coordinate the fireworks show, and Dykes-O-Mite will partly sponsor.
