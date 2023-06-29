mcj-2023-06-28-news-fourth-events

Children ride bikes in Nettleton's Independence Day parade last year. Several free events are planned this weekend throughout Monroe County to celebrate the Fourth of July.

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL FILE

From a car show and a parade to live music and sports, free community events in Aberdeen, Amory, Nettleton, Smithville and Wren will help celebrate the Fourth of July, and they’ll all be capped off with fireworks.

