ABERDEEN – Close to 20 attorneys and law students lent legal expertise March 1 for a number of clients’ chancery court-type needs through Monroe County’s yearly free legal clinic.
The free legal clinic series began in 2014 in Tupelo but soon expanded to each northeast Mississippi county in the 1st District of the Mississippi Chancery Court.
Mississippi Chancery Court Judge Jacqueline Mask said approximately 1,800 clients have been assisted through the free legal clinics through the years, and there were 520 assisted in 2019 alone.
“There are so many people in need, and we have a tremendous Monroe County Bar that is willing to step up to the plate and meet the needs of our citizens who are unable to hire an attorney to help solve their problems,” she said.
Mississippi Chancery Court Judge Stephen Bailey and Judge Mask both said some of the biggest success stories from the free legal clinics pertain to guardianships.
“There are many, many, many grandparents raising grandchildren because a lot of the time, their natural parents have drug and alcohol problems or may be incarcerated, and the grandmother is living on a very limited fixed income. In order to raise the child in their home, they’ve got to have some form of guardianship or custody and they simply can’t afford to go out and hire an attorney,” he said.
Judge Mask referenced a similar case in which a grandmother was able to enroll her grandchildren in school from help she received through a free legal clinic.
“She found the parents and brought them with her to our clinic, and we were able to get her custody on that day and she was able to enroll both children in school,” she said.
In addition to Judge Bailey and Judge Mask, judges Mike Malski and Brad Tennison participate and support the free legal clinics program throughout the district.
Attorneys who participated last week included Sarah Stevens, Sam Griffie, Henry Applewhite, Brad Blalock, Candy Blalock, John Creekmore, Thomas Brahan, Jeffery Navarro, Charles Yow, Melissa King and Michele Floyd.
“Our attorneys in the 1st District really show up and show out,” said Nicole McLaughlin, executive director of the Mississippi Access to Justice Commission. “It’s not very often we can give back to the community, and this is one way for the lawyers to come together and socially spend time together when they’re not against each other. They’re coming together to help the local community and individuals in need of legal services who can’t afford them.”
Judge Mask expressed her appreciation to the attorneys who make time to assist clients in need through the free legal clinics.
Participating law students were Haley Klima, Harrison Feinstein, Benjamin Duddy, Michele Cook, Jennifer Skalak, Amanda Hughes, Megan Serrano and Cassidy Brown of Smithville.
“Normally, you don’t get an option to meet with a potential client until you are on your own and already practicing law. This is a great opportunity for them to work under a supervising attorney and learn how to communicate with potential clients, how to draft pleadings for them and how to troubleshoot their legal issues,” McLaughlin said.
