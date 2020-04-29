ABERDEEN – A free legal clinic scheduled for May 4 at the Monroe County Chancery Building has been rescheduled to Dec. 10 due to coronavirus.
Several free clinics are held annually that are open to anyone living in the 1st Chancery Court District, which includes Monroe, Lee, Union, Tishomingo, Prentiss, Alcorn, Pontotoc and Itawamba counties.
Through the clinics, attorneys volunteer pro bono to provide legal advice for instances such as adoptions, child support, guardianships, divorces and name change cases.
Clients interested in participating in the free legal clinics are pre-screened through Tupelo’s Family Resource Center.
For more information, call the Family Resource Center at 844-0013. Office hours are Mondays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.