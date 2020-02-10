Each year, attorneys throughout Mississippi’s eight-county 1st Chancery Court District devote time to offer free advice in order to help low income individuals with a certain range of legal issues. This year’s schedule begins Feb. 11 with a clinic at Tishomingo County Courthouse in Iuka.
The free clinics are open to anyone living in the 1st Chancery Court District, which includes Monroe, Lee, Union, Tishomingo, Prentiss, Alcorn, Pontotoc and Itawamba counties. In the case of Itawamba County’s date as a host site, however, it is limited to strictly Itawamba residents due to the lower availability of attorneys.
“It’s extremely beneficial to receive advice from the attorneys. People can learn how to go through the process,” said Judge Jacqueline Mask, who began the Northeast Mississippi Free Legal Clinic in 2014. “It’s an aid to the court. You always start with pleadings. It’s great to have the people defending themselves to have their paperwork done. It helps us greatly for them to have that paperwork done on the front end,” Mask said.
Advise attorneys provide deals with adoptions, child support, guardianships, divorces and name change cases, for example.
“Last year, we added an expungement component. Often times, a criminal record prohibits a person from finding a job and living a positive life. We’re trying to help people change their lives,” Mask said.
Expungement is a court process involving the sealing of certain arrests or convictions.
Mississippi Access to Justice Commission Director Nicole McLaughlin agreed expungement advice will impact several people’s lives.
“They’re going to be able to get better jobs when they don’t have that felony or misdemeanor on their record and they’re going to be able to get better housing. It’s going to help the community as a whole when it helps that individual’s family and the trajectory of their family for the rest of their lives,” she said.
McLaughlin added last July the Mississippi Legislative expanded examples of crimes that can be expunged. Crimes of violence, first-degree arson, drug sales and trafficking, DUI – 3rd and 4th offenses, felon with a weapon, failure to register as a sex offender, voyeurism and witness intimidation are felonies that cannot be expunged.
A person is only eligible for one felony expunction, and it has to be five years since all terms and conditions of the sentence for conviction are completed.
“We can expunge more than one felony if they all occurred at the same time and we can expunge a lot of drug offenses that we previously couldn’t,” McLaughlin said. “If anyone has any questions, we can tell them whether their case can be expunged.”
Expungements deal with whatever court handled the original arrest and conviction, which is in circuit, justice and municipal courts.
“Sometimes people have an arrest or charge on their record, and it’s still on there but they were never convicted on it. It could’ve been dismissed, and that follows them on their pathway with employment. That can be expunged as well,” McLaughlin said.
She said advice people could expect with expungements includes acquiring court abstracts and sentencing documents and records showing they’ve completed their restitution in order to complete paperwork.
Mask and McLaughlin both applauded the region’s attorneys for participating in helping advise clients at the free clinics.
“It’s amazing to see the lawyers make an intentional effort to give their time. Lawyers who don’t necessarily practice in chancery court even give their time,” Mask said. “Attorneys are stepping up to the plate. Our volunteer lawyer number has increased so much over the years.
The free legal clinics practice expanded throughout the entire 1st Chancery Court District in 2017. Last year, a total of 520 clients were served through the free legal clinics.
“Helping someone with a custody case or a divorce is when they’re almost at their low, but their families are being threatened. What we’re trying to do is increase their family stability to help them get those better paying jobs and jobs with better hours. Personally, I just think it’s a great service and I’m excited the district decided to expand to expungement,” McLaughlin said.
Clients interested in participating in the free legal clinics are pre-screened through Tupelo’s Family Resource Center. For more information, call the Family Resource Center at 844-0013. Office hours are Mondays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.