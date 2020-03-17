ABERDEEN – With an extended spring break due to COVID-19 precautions, opportunities are available for Aberdeen School District students to receive free lunches.
Beginning Tuesday, district employees manned a drive-up station at Aberdeen High School, handing out bagged lunches. The service will continue from 10:30 a.m. until noon days while class time is suspended.
“We felt like this is the right thing to do to offer lunch to our students at this time,” said ASD Superintendent Jeff Clay. “If [further suspension of school] extends out to next week, we may look at having several pickup spots. We would have to look at where we have the biggest concentration of students. We may do grab-and-go lunches from remote locations.”
Additionally, a free lunch will be served Thursday at the Aberdeen Main Street Depot, located near the intersection of Commerce and Chestnut streets. It will include peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, Little Debbie snack cakes, chips and a drink, according to organizer Toni Reece.