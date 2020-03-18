NETTLETON – As school remains suspended for Nettleton students, they are eligible to receive a free lunch from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday at Netty Nutrition.
Free lunches being provided to Nettleton students
Ray Van Dusen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
comments powered by Disqus
Latest News
- Cause of death pending for Hatley fire victim
- SCENE: Introducing the Daily Journal's new community calendar
- Former Miss America executive considers Senate run against Hyde-Smith
- Operation Christmas Child shoebox collection week begins Monday
- Aberdeen pedestrian killed on Highway 145 Tuesday night
- MCEPA board approves to move forward with broadband
- Medicare Part D help available free in Itawamba County
- Medicare Part D help available free in eight counties
Most Popular
Articles
- First presumptive positive Monroe County case of coronavirus reported
- Superload makes its way through Monroe County
- Amory School Board accepts principal's resignation
- ‘Say Yes to the Dress’ finale featuring Hamilton native, wife
- Amory Railroad Festival, Aberdeen Pilgrimage postponed due to coronavirus
- Monroe County supervisors approve emergency resolution for COVID-19
- School districts extend spring break amid coronavirus precautions
- To the next administration, tell me how you’re going to bring it back
- Singer leans on inspiration to reignite his karaoke dreams
- Amory School Board hears MDE updates; ‘Aladdin, Jr.’ postponed
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.