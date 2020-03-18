nettleton.school.lunch

Nettleton High School students athletes Drew Humble, left, and Evan Smith stand in front of Netty Nutrition, where lunches will be served Thursday.

 COURTESY

NETTLETON – As school remains suspended for Nettleton students, they are eligible to receive a free lunch from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday at Netty Nutrition.

