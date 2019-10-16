Medicare Part D participants will have access to free counseling in selecting the best drug plan to meet their individual needs. For the remainder of the open enrollment period, which ends Dec. 7, qualified counselors will be at easy-to-access public places on a regularly scheduled basis.
Three Rivers Planning and Development District Executive Director Randy Kelley said county supervisors in Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Monroe, Pontotoc, and Union counties, along with Three Rivers and the Mississippi Department of Aging and Adult Services, are providing the counseling for free.
In Monroe County, counselors will be at American Legion Post 26, located at 523 Hwy. 145 N in Aberdeen, on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays and at the Monroe County Government Complex, located at 1619 Highland Dr. in Amory, on Thursdays and Fridays. The hours are from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Counselors will assist Medicare Part D participants search the best option for themselves and even help them enroll on the spot if they prefer.
“There is nothing hidden here,” Kelley said. “This is not a sales scheme. No one will ask for money now or later. The cost of the insurance will be deducted from the person’s Social Security check monthly like other aspects of Medicare.”
Participants are asked to bring their Medicare card and list of prescriptions. The counseling usually takes about 15 minutes.
“It’s worth the time,” Kelley said.
Savings estimates from previous experience of participants shopping their Part D provider and selecting the plan with the lowest premium have shown annual savings of up to $1,200. And 80 percent of persons making a comparison find a less expensive plan.
For more information, people may call 669-0830.