ABERDEEN – Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Donna Sanderson brainstormed with the board of supervisors May 22 about ways to make free washable and reusable n95 masks available to any residents who want them.
Options were weighed in open session and more thoroughly during an executive session, and it was decided for pastors to contact their county supervisor to make arrangements for congregations. The masks are also being made available to food pantries in Monroe County.
In a separate coronavirus topic, county administrator Bob Prisock recognized the buildings and grounds department for making and installing protective shields for employees in the county’s courthouse and justice court offices. It was stated the justice court office will reopen to the public June 1.
Chancery clerk Ronnie Boozer shared correspondence asking for the county to send a list of unanticipated expenses linked to the pandemic for potential funds through the state.
District 5 Supervisor Hosea Bogan was recently asked to be part of a task force pushing for the passage of state legislation allowing the Okolona Electric Department to provide broadband availability for its customers. The effort did not pass last year during the state legislative session, but the effort is ongoing.
Okolona’s mayor and economic developer had a recent telephone conference with Sen. Roger Wicker about the issue.
“You can see just as well as anybody can, when these colleges and schools had to shut down and students had to take courses online, a lot of them don’t have access to internet. We need everybody’s help to contact our representatives to make sure this bill gets passed,” he said.
In other business, Dean Hudson of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks shared concerns about people camping in undesignated areas, including underneath bridges throughout parts of the county.
“These are not homeless people. They’re residents and they’re camping to go fishing. I ran into some guys at Cockerham [Bridge]. I told them, ‘We don’t normally allow camping under these bridges.’ ‘No problem.’ The next weekend, they’re back, and it’s bigger and better. They’ve butchered a hog on a flatbed truck, and there’s a pit bulldog tied to the bumper of the truck,” he said while showing board members photographs of the campsite.
Board attorney David Houston will work on writing an ordinance to address the issue. District 3 Supervisor Rubel West indicated it should state camping is forbidden underneath bridges, on public rights of way and at public boat ramps.
“I don’t want people to think Monroe County and the board and game warden are against camping. I’m all for it but I want us to camp in our designated areas. That’s unclean. Where do these people go to the bathroom? Where did that hog carcass end up? Probably in the river,” Hudson said.
He added people should camp at designated areas – Lake Monroe and Blue Bluff.
During his input, Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook thanked Walmart for providing a $3,000 community grant designated for training and development, saying his department is grateful. The sheriff’s office is also seeking grants to replace outdated bulletproof vests and tasers.
Monroe County Airport Manager Wes Kirkpatrick explained intentions in applying for a Mississippi Department of Transportation multimodal grant, which would be used to refurbish the beacon on the tower and for safety equipment.
“A total of $3.4 million is what airports get out of that every year. It’s highly competitive between 72 airports throughout the state. An average of 38 apply each year, and the average request is around $7 million each year,” he said. “If we don’t get this, there’s a possibility we can use the CARES Act grant money as a maintenance item on it.”
To be more competitive, the airport offered a 20 percent match, above the one percent required match. The total cost is $25,000, with the share coming from the airport’s fuel fund.
The board approved for rural recreation donations from West and board president Fulton Ware’s accounts equaling $500 each for Boy Scout Troop 36’s trip to Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico this summer. Bogan donated $2,000 from his rural rec account to benefit the Monroe County Training School/West Amory High School scholarship.
County road manager Daniel Williams said there will be railroad track closures on Holloway Road on May 27 from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. and on Flower Farm Road May 28 from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.