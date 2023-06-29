ABERDEEN – Homeowners and those who rent houses inside the city limits are eligible for free smoke detectors through the Aberdeen Fire Department while supplies last. Fire chief Fred Hodges said the Federal Emergency Management Agency is providing the smoke detectors.
“They’ll alert people that something is going on and will save life, limb and property,” he said.
Residents interested in receiving smoke detectors should contact the Aberdeen Fire Department at (662) 369-9552 to leave a call back number to arrange for installation.
Hodges said people who live in apartments are not eligible for the free smoke detectors as they should be the responsibility of the apartment owners.
He reminds people to be careful while cooking and urges them to stay in the kitchen and not leave stoves unattended.
With the Fourth of July holiday, Hodges also reminds people to be careful while grilling and shooting fireworks.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values
between 110 to 115 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, the
Missouri Bootheel, and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT Friday. Potential
exists for excessive heat to continue into Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&