ABERDEEN – It’s back-to-school time in Aberdeen, and some young students will be returning to the classroom with all the supplies they need courtesy of Freshly’s Market.
The new grocery outlet located at The Pointe, a 30,000-square-foot complex built by local hero Miss Katina Holliday, will be the site of a backpack giveaway for the first 125 students in line. Stuffed with basic essentials for starting the new term including pens, notebooks, glue, markers, crayons and other necessities, the packs will be handed out on July 29 at 11 a.m. at Freshly’s, located at 100 Highway 8 W. in Aberdeen.
“We’re excited to meet the young people who are about to return to school and provide them with the supplies they need to enrich their education,” said Holliday, who will be among the volunteers at the giveaway.
Freshly’s Market, which also boasts a hot deli, bakery and floral shop all under one roof, is the anchor store of The Pointe, another brainchild of Holliday. The Pointe is also home to the state-of-the-art Urgent & Primary Care at the Pointe and will eventually play home to a restaurant and retail store in the coming months. Visit www.UCarePointe.com for more information.
Freshly’s Market is proving to be a valuable community asset. It recently announced its Double Up Food Bucks program benefiting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients. This allows those shoppers to double their purchasing power up to $20 per day when buying fruits and vegetables using their EBT cards. Freshly’s Market also provides a number of other conveniences.
For example, on Tuesdays all military (both active duty and veterans), uniformed police and fire officials and senior citizens receive a 5% discount on their purchases. Visit www.FreshlysMarket.com.
Since moving away from her hometown in Aberdeen, Holliday has become a successful Los Angeles-based entrepreneur, who is best known as the founder and CEO of Holliday’s Helping Hands, a nonprofit that assists both homeless persons and young mothers recently released from penal institutions by housing and preparing them for lives of independence.
The program has been recognized for its award-winning approach to serving it underprivileged clients and become a beacon for other such programs. Part of her strategy is helping clients develop “roadmaps” for their futures — detailed, comprehensive plans that help them hone their lifestyle skills, plan monthly budgets, job train, prepare for job interviews and become good neighbors and citizens.