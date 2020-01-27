NETTLETON – From talk of community events to grant opportunities, a meeting Jan. 13 signified a renewed sense of energy for Friends of Nettleton.
“A lot of business owners wanted to get involved in it. We had 22 people show up Monday. It’s a volunteer group, and anyone who wants to join can,” said Friends of Nettleton secretary Dana Burcham.
The community-minded group will meet the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
During last week’s meeting, dates were set for five community events through 2020. Merchants will have a spring open house May 2, the annual movie and fireworks show will be June 27, Town Creek Festival is Oct. 24, Nettleton’s Christmas parade is Nov. 30, and Christmas open house is Dec. 5.
Keven Killough was elected president, vice president is Julie Raper, Chris Monteith is treasurer, and Burcham was elected as secretary.
The Facebook and advertisement committee is comprised of Brandon Presley and Kimberley Carter, and Pam Monaghan, Holly Payne, Christy Minich and Twana Shumpert are on the decorating committee.
Friends of Nettleton members approved to serve on a committee dealing with Mississippi Main Street Association projects were Don Rogers, Keven Killough, Jimmy Carter, Kayla Humble, Burcham, Presley and Bridgett Smith.
The group will assist in the upcoming downtown revitalization project being made possible through an $80,000 Mississippi Development Authority grant.
“This committee will be the backbone for the grant. Engineers and architects from Mississippi Main Street will tell us what we need to do downtown, and this committee will vote on everything,” Burcham said.
Additionally, Friends of Nettleton members voted for businesses to do monthly giveaways for a fundraiser. Shoppers will be able to purchase chances for a prize from the store of the month.